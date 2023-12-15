‘Nawaz Sharif: prospects, challenges’

Lahore This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Nawaz Sharif: prospects and challenges” carried by the newspaper on Tuesday. Undoubtedly, the writer, Rashed Rahman, has presented a highly informed perspective on the country’s political situation, so to speak.

The writer has argued, among other things, that “Now to what a Nawaz Sharif-led (immediate or belated) PML-N government is likely to do and the immense, unprecedented challenges it would confront.

First and foremost, as Nawaz Sharif has himself declared the other day, he reiterated his favourite theme of improving relations with all Pakistan’s neighbours, especially India. This is significant because arguably, it is Nawaz Sharif’s consistent efforts in this regard, outreach to India, that led to his three previous dismissals and ousters from power.

Why then, would he tread on such slippery ground again, even before the outcome of the polls? …” In my view, however, the other question that the learned writer ought to have raised in this regard was why would Nawaz Sharif take such path even before the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict on abrogation of Article 370 of constitution through which the apex court declared that the incumbent government did not overreach its powers when it revoked autonomy of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 2019.

This was a widely expected decision by India’s Supreme Court. I’m sure Nawaz Sharif and his advisers must be aware of this likely development. I would like to know whether or not Nawaz Sharif would be revisiting his approach to India.

He must be aware of the fact that top political parties in the IIOJK that opposed the revocation were among those that went to court. The court’s verdict has inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan-India relations that have already become more marginal and worse.

Humayun Mirza,

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023