BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises on weaker dollar, IEA demand upgrade

Reuters Published December 14, 2023 Updated December 14, 2023 05:25pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending the previous session’s gains, boosted by a weaker dollar and as the International Energy Agency (IEA) lifted its oil demand forecast for next year.

Brent futures were up $1.42, or 1.9%, to $75.68 a barrel at 1131 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $1.34, or 1.9%, to $70.81.

World oil consumption will rise by 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, the IEA said in a monthly report, up 130,000 bpd from its previous forecast, citing an improvement in the outlook for the United States and lower oil prices.

The 2024 estimate is less than half the forecast of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

A weaker dollar after the U.S. central bank signalled lower borrowing costs for 2024 also boosted prices.

Oil prices higher

The dollar dropped to a fresh four-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest economic projections indicated the interest rate hike cycle has ended and lower borrowing costs are coming in 2024.

“Crude oil prices rebounded before the Fed meeting, and the event lifted them further,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng in a client note.

Lower interest rates reduce consumer borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil. A weaker dollar makes oil less expensive for foreign purchasers.

Prices were also boosted by a larger-than-expected draw from the U.S. crude inventory, Teng added.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said energy firms withdrew a bigger-than-expected 4.3 million barrels of crude from stockpiles in the week ended Dec. 8 as imports fell.

Brent futures are down about 10% since OPEC+ announced plans for a new round of production cuts on Nov. 30. OPEC+ includes OPEC and allies such as Russia.

OPEC+ OPEC Brent crude US Energy Information Administration Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises on weaker dollar, IEA demand upgrade

Inter-bank: rupee registers third consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Israel bombs Gaza, wants to double down on aggression as rift with US grows

Islamabad court sentences Sarah Inam’s murderer to death

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $7.04bn

KSE-100 closes higher after volatile session

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from LHC

Cipher case: Special court allows in-camera trial of Imran, Qureshi

SC hears former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

India's illegal actions to further strengthen Kashmiris' freedom struggle: PM Kakar

Read more stories