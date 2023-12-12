BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
BIPL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.09%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
DFML 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
DGKC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.51%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.57%)
FCCL 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
HBL 123.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.27%)
MLCF 42.43 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.36%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.7%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.05%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 74.10 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.48%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TELE 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
TPLP 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
TRG 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.42%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inter-bank: rupee rebounds against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.04%, settles at 283.78 against greenback
Recorder Report Published December 12, 2023 Updated December 12, 2023 03:43pm

The Pakistani rupee registered gains against the US dollar against the US dollar as it appreciated 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 283.78 after an increase of Re0.12.

On Monday, the rupee recorded a slight decline to settle at 283.90 against the US dollar.

Internationally, the US dollar was waiting on US inflation data and a slew of central bank meetings.

The dollar rose about 0.9% on the yen overnight. At 145.96 yen it is about 3% above a low touched last week after remarks on the challenging outlook from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda were taken as a hint that a policy shift was imminent.

Other currency pairs were broadly steady with the euro at $1.0765 as the market focus turns on US inflation data and beyond it to Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision.

The dollar has been sliding since October’s benign US inflation report but found a footing on upbeat jobs data published on Friday.

The Fed is considered certain to hold rates at 5.25%-5.50% this week, putting the focus on the so-called dot plots for rates and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.

Expectations for a March cut have ebbed, though May is seen as a better-than 3/4 chance.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Tuesday as an attack by the Iran-aligned Houthis on a chemical tanker escalated geopolitical tension in the Middle East, though concerns over excess supply and slowing demand kept a lid on gains.

A cruise missile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen struck a commercial chemical tanker, causing a fire and damage but no casualties in the latest such attack to heighten safety risks for tankers in vital shipping lanes.

Brent crude futures for February rose 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.24 a barrel by 0915 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January delivery gained 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $71.59.

Oil prices interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
M Naeem Dec 12, 2023 11:24am
Good
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Inter-bank: rupee rebounds against US dollar

At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 climbs nearly 500 points

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan

‘No safe place’: Israel bombs Gaza, says Hamas near ‘dissolution’

OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Read more stories