BAFL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
BIPL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
BOP 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.05%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
DGKC 83.12 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
FABL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.79%)
FCCL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.69%)
GGL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
HBL 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
HUBC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
MLCF 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
OGDC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.76%)
PAEL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (5.25%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (8.68%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.85%)
PPL 118.65 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.17%)
PRL 34.06 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.22%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 76.71 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (3.52%)
SSGC 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
TELE 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
TPLP 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
TRG 95.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.8%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 6,854 Increased By 35.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,594 Increased By 387.4 (1.6%)
KSE100 66,703 Increased By 276.3 (0.42%)
KSE30 22,223 Increased By 68.1 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply concerns, markets await Fed

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 09:29am

BEIJING: Oil prices consolidated losses on Wednesday in Asian trade, after falling by more than 3% to six-month lows in the previous session on oversupply and demand concerns.

Brent crude futures for February inched down 1 cent to $73.23 a barrel by 0207 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January dropped 2 cents to $68.59 a barrel.

The market stumbled in overnight trade as firmer-than-expected US inflation readings for November bolstered the view the Federal Reserve was unlikely to cut interest rates early next year, which would weigh on consumption.

Meanwhile, the weekly average of Russian crude exports jumped to the highest since July, ANZ analysts said, compounding oversupply concerns and further throwing doubt on the recent output cut agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+.

The US Energy Information Administration also raised its forecast for supply in 2023 by 300,000 barrels per day to 12.93 million barrels per day from its previous report, in its most recent Short-Term Energy Outlook report.

The bearish outlook puts oil on track to continue falling on the week, continuing the trend of seven straight weeks of declines.

A policy meeting by the US central bank that concludes later on Wednesday will determine the direction of markets, said Tina Teng, a market analyst with CMC Markets.

“A more hawkish-than-expected stance by the Fed may cause a further drop in crude prices,” Teng said.

India bought Russian oil at $84.2/bbl in October, highest since December

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep rates on hold. However, investors will focus on Fed officials’ views on the economy and where they see interest rates in the coming quarters.

The United Nations on Wednesday passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, with President Joe Biden warning that Israel was starting to lose international support because of the killing of civilians.

COP28 entered the final hours of negotiations on Wednesday morning as governments continued to wrangle over the future of oil and other fossil fuels.

A draft deal on Monday had been criticised for failing to call for a phase-out of fossil fuels.

Brent crude Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply concerns, markets await Fed

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, US show increasing divisions

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Read more stories