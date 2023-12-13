BAFL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.56%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2%)
DFML 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.86%)
DGKC 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.35%)
FABL 34.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.3%)
FCCL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
FFL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
GGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
HBL 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
HUBC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.85%)
MLCF 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
OGDC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.76%)
PAEL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.61%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (8.37%)
PIOC 117.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.6%)
PPL 118.66 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.18%)
PRL 34.08 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 76.71 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (3.52%)
SSGC 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.62%)
TPLP 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
TRG 95.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.56%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 6,853 Increased By 34.8 (0.51%)
BR30 24,591 Increased By 384.3 (1.59%)
KSE100 66,694 Increased By 267.2 (0.4%)
KSE30 22,221 Increased By 66.4 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar on back foot as traders look to Fed for cut timing clues

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 09:32am

TOKYO: The dollar remained on the back foot versus major rivals on Wednesday, as traders braced for the conclusion of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and clues on when the US central bank will begin cutting interest rates.

The US currency edged lower to 145.385 yen in early Asian trading, adding to its 0.5% loss from the previous session.

It was also down slightly against the euro at $1.0798, after losing about 0.28% on Tuesday.

The dollar index - which gauges the dollar against the euro, yen and four other counterparts - was steady at 103.82 following a 0.31% drop overnight.

Fed officials give updated economic and interest rate projections later in the day - following a meeting where analysts and investors expect rates to stay on hold - and investors will focus on how they see the economy holding up.

In particular, investors will be watching to see if Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushes back against the prospect of interest rate cuts in the first half of 2024.

Recent signs have been for a soft landing, but data overnight showed consumer prices unexpectedly rising in November.

Traders currently price in a quarter point rate cut in May.

Dollar pares losses after US inflation data

“The Fed hasn’t said they are cutting rates, they have said they are data dependent, but the market is already acting like rate cuts are baked in,” said James Kniveton, senior corporate FX dealer at Convera.

“If the Fed does push back tonight on those rate cut expectations, the dollar index may have an opportunity move back into the October range of 105-107.” Later this week the European Central Bank, Bank of England, Norges Bank and the Swiss National Bank also decide policy, with Norway considered the only one which could potentially raise rates.

There is also a risk the SNB could dial back its support for the franc in FX markets.

The Bank of Japan’s policy meeting comes next week, and the yen has been volatile on speculation the central bank is drawing close to ending negative rate policy.

Building hopes that this may occur next Tuesday were dashed after Bloomberg reported this week that BOJ officials see little need to rush to the exit.

The antipodean currencies ticked up against the dollar, with the Aussie adding 0.09% to $0.6565, and New Zealand’s currency rose 0.07% to $0.6139.

Meanwhile, leading cryptocurrency bitcoin continued to consolidate around $41,350 after pulling back from the highest since April 2022 at $44,729, reached on Friday.

Bank of England Yen US dollar Swiss National Bank Federal Reserve policy yuan price

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar on back foot as traders look to Fed for cut timing clues

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, US show increasing divisions

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply concerns, markets await Fed

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Read more stories