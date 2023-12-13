Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (December 12, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 281.75
Open Offer Rs 284.75
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 13
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.90
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 13
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
510
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 13
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 13
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 13
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 13
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
88.19
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 13
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
493.62
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 13
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 13
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
12
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 13
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
103.03
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 13
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
98,866,425
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 13
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
79,248,000
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 13
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
66,712,445
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 13
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
55,376,434
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Dec 13
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
47,530,541
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 13
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
33,983,500
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 13
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
29,486,449
▲ 0.00
|
Kohinoor Spining / Dec 13
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
27,643,000
▲ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Dec 13
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
24,100,801
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 13
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
23,930,930
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 12
|
283.48
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 12
|
283.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 12
|
145.46
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 12
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 12
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Dec 12
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 12
|
5.47
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 12
|
4643.70
|
India Sensex / Dec 12
|
69551.03
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 12
|
33065.98
|
Nasdaq / Dec 12
|
14533.40
|
Hang Seng / Dec 12
|
16311.71
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 12
|
7542.77
|
Dow Jones / Dec 12
|
36577.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 12
|
16791.74
|
France CAC40 / Dec 12
|
7543.55
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 12
|
68.50
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 12
|
17235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 12
|
187414
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 12
|
1980.53
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 12
|
81.05
Comments