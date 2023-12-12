KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (December 11, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 281.50 284.50 UK POUND 355.40 259.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.20 AUD $ 184.00 186.00
UAE DIRHAM 77.30 78.00 CAD $ 207.00 209.00
EURO 304.00 307.00 CHINESE YUAN 40.50 42.50
=========================================================================
