Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (December 11, 2023).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)         281.50    284.50   UK POUND            355.40   259.00
SAUDIA RIYAL        75.50     76.20   AUD $               184.00   186.00
UAE DIRHAM          77.30     78.00   CAD $               207.00   209.00
EURO               304.00    307.00   CHINESE YUAN         40.50    42.50
=========================================================================

