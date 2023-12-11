BAFL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.73%)
Malaysia PM to announce cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 03:03pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, Malaysian daily The Star reported, citing multiple sources.

The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report. An announcement will likely be made before a swearing-in ceremony at the national palace at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, an unnamed official told The Star.

The reshuffle would involve several ministries, the report said.

The rejig comes a little over a year since Anwar took office in November 2022, and as he looks to strengthen his administration amid concerns over a slowing economy.

Malaysia’s sultans to elect next king on Friday

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said in October a reshuffle was needed to fill a cabinet post left empty following the death of a minister in July.

Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

