Business Facilitation Centre: FCCI chief hails Punjab CM

FAISALABAD: President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce &Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq has welcomed and thanked Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on the inauguration of the first Business Facilitation Centre of Punjab.

He termed it as a single window facilitation centre and said that from this centre, the business community could get NOCs and certificates from 20 different provincial departments under one roof.

“It would facilitate and expedite local and foreign investment”, he said and added that six provincial chambers including FCCI would supervise this business facilitation centre. He said that in the next phase, similar centres would be establish in major industrial and commercial cities of the province including Faisalabad.

