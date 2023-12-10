BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Alvi for protecting rights of all people

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said Pakistan along with the international community is commemorating International Human Rights Day under the theme of “Freedom, Equality and Justice for All”.

The president in his message said, “this day reminds us of our responsibility to protect and respect the rights of all people. This day also marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which serves as a common standard of human rights for all peoples and nations.”

“We reiterate our commitment, on this day, to make all possible efforts to protect the rights of all citizens irrespective of their caste, colour, and creed. Pakistan is committed to upholding all the rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and other relevant international instruments. Our Constitution guarantees fundamental rights, including political, social and economic rights, to our citizens and we are cognizant of our duty to protect the vulnerable and marginalized sections of our society. Pakistan has adopted several legal, economic and social remedies to promote and protect the rights of our people, including women, persons with disabilities, and children,” he said.

The president said that as the international community observes International Human Rights Day, it is unfortunate that the people of Palestine are being deprived of their rights and have been subjected to the worst form of state terrorism and ethnic cleansing by Israel.

He said that the Israeli Defence Forces have killed thousands of innocent people, including women, children, and healthcare and aid workers, besides bombing hospitals, schools, and residential areas. He said that the international community has failed to take action against Israel and stop it from committing genocide of the Palestinian people.

“Similarly, the Human Rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) also demand the attention of the international community to hold India accountable for unleashing a reign of terror against the people of IIOJK. I am glad that Pakistan has provided an enabling environment and equal opportunities to all minority groups who enjoy equal social, political and economic rights.”

“Today, I also call upon government organisations, civil society, and the international community to play their role in protecting and promoting human rights,” he said.

