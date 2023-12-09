Markets Print 2023-12-09
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 08, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 66,223.63
High: 66,273.73
Low: 65,055.17
Net Change: 1505.55
Volume (000): 818,337
Value (000): 26,235,573
Makt Cap (000) 2,183,416,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,617.51
NET CH (+) 1.21
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,971.78
NET CH (-) 2.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,443.82
NET CH (+) 707.02
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,637.36
NET CH (+) 252.88
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,162.85
NET CH (+) 157.01
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,312.50
NET CH (+) 28.70
------------------------------------
As on: 08-December-2023
====================================
