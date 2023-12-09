KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 08, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 66,223.63 High: 66,273.73 Low: 65,055.17 Net Change: 1505.55 Volume (000): 818,337 Value (000): 26,235,573 Makt Cap (000) 2,183,416,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,617.51 NET CH (+) 1.21 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,971.78 NET CH (-) 2.91 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,443.82 NET CH (+) 707.02 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,637.36 NET CH (+) 252.88 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,162.85 NET CH (+) 157.01 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,312.50 NET CH (+) 28.70 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-December-2023 ====================================

