BAFL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.94%)
BIPL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
DFML 19.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 78.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.45%)
FABL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.22%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
HBL 122.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1%)
HUBC 122.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.37%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.79%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
MLCF 42.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
OGDC 123.92 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
PAEL 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.04%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
PIOC 116.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
PPL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.48%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.48 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.65%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.09%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
TPLP 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.7%)
TRG 91.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 6,727 Increased By 79 (1.19%)
BR30 23,815 Increased By 246.5 (1.05%)
KSE100 65,449 Increased By 730.9 (1.13%)
KSE30 21,884 Increased By 289.9 (1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-08

Striking Washington Post staffers walk off the job

AFP Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: Hundreds of staff at the Washington Post, one of America’s most storied newspapers, walked off the job Thursday in a 24-hour strike, their union said, after 18 months of contract negotiations failed to secure a deal.

The work stoppage comes amid a tumultuous US media landscape, which has not spared the national daily, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — one of the world’s richest men, whose e-commerce giant has aggressively pushed back against unionization efforts there.

The media industry saw some 17,500 job cuts in the first half of 2023 alone, according to Challenger, Gray and Christmas, a human resources consultancy. Over the past two decades, as the internet has eaten into traditional advertising revenue, some 2,500 newspapers have shuttered altogether.

Yet at the same time, outlets like the New York Times — a Post competitor — have prospered, with the Times recently hitting 10 million subscribers as it expanded into offering cooking recipes and games, as well as acquiring sports outlet The Athletic.

The Post strike comes after failed talks to reach a new deal over pay, remote work, and other conditions.

“Because of our previous publisher’s mismanagement, the company has tried to balance its books by laying off nearly 40 people in the last year,” the union said in a letter announcing the strike.

Media reports indicate that since reaching a high of three million subscribers during the frenzied years of Donald Trump’s presidency, Post subscriptions have since dropped to 2.5 million.

Some 240 voluntary buyouts were offered this fall, and the paper “has threatened that if they don’t get enough people to leave, more layoffs will be next,” the union said.

The Post Guild has also accused the company of “refusing to bargain in good faith” and “breaking the law.”

The strike also comes at a moment of resurgent union activity and amid a tight labor market — with everyone from Hollywood writers and actors to auto workers to baristas taking their grievances to the picket line in recent months.

Video posted to social media Thursday showed staff protesting outside the Post’s downtown Washington offices, with workers estimating that more than 700 employees would be engaging in the work stoppage.

US jobs Jeff Bezos Washington Post workers strike Washington Post staffers

Comments

1000 characters

Striking Washington Post staffers walk off the job

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories