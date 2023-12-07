BAFL 50.01 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (7.55%)
BIPL 22.48 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.29%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.08%)
DFML 19.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.81%)
DGKC 80.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.24%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.62%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
GGL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
HBL 121.50 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (3.01%)
HUBC 122.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.4%)
MLCF 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
OGDC 122.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.82%)
PAEL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.63%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.11%)
PIOC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.45%)
PPL 111.00 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.45%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
SNGP 69.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.22%)
SSGC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.43%)
TELE 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
TPLP 14.67 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.47%)
TRG 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.91%)
UNITY 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.18%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 6,659 Increased By 115.7 (1.77%)
BR30 23,649 Increased By 439 (1.89%)
KSE100 64,823 Increased By 904.9 (1.42%)
KSE30 21,629 Increased By 276.8 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

EU countries, lawmakers reach deal on rules for ChatGPT, other systems

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 12:43pm

BRUSSELS: EU countries and lawmakers have agreed on rules governing artificial intelligence systems such as ChatGPT after 10 hours of discussions, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said on Thursday.

EU governments made compromises in the hopes of gaining lawmakers’ backing to be able to use AI in biometric surveillance for national security, defence and military purposes, the person said.

ChatGPT as pivot for digital healthcare professionals

The talks which started at 1400 GMT on Wednesday are continuing with the focus on the use of biometric surveillance which lawmakers want to ban.

European countries ChatGPT

Comments

1000 characters

EU countries, lawmakers reach deal on rules for ChatGPT, other systems

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Illegal foreigners impact Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Engro Polymer and Chemicals inks gas supply deal with SSGC

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Oil stages small recovery as weak economic outlook lingers

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Govt likely to drop 137 PSDP nonstarters

Read more stories