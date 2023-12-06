BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,442 Increased By 65 (1.02%)
BR30 22,781 Increased By 404.8 (1.81%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Maxwell to play in IPL until he ‘can’t walk anymore’

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023 11:47am

MELBOURNE: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell says the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been so good to him that he will play in the lucrative T20 competition until he “can’t walk anymore”.

The IPL has been the perfect platform to showcase Maxwell’s explosive batting and the 35-year-old is one of four foreign recruits Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained for next season.

After making his debut in the competition with Delhi Daredevils in 2012, Maxwell commanded the top price at the players auction the following year with Mumbai Indians shelling out $1 million for his services.

After a three-year stint in Punjab he returned to Delhi for one more season before making the switch to Bangalore, where his destructive batting has made him a fan favourite.

Playing in India obviously suits Maxwell - he smashed his only test hundred there in 2017 and helped Australia win the 50-overs World Cup title last month.

“The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can’t walk anymore,” Maxwell told reporters on Wednesday.

“I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career – the people I’ve met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with … “You’re rubbing shoulders with AB (de Villiers) and Virat (Kohli) for two months, talking to them while watching other games,” he said referring to the stalwarts he shared the Bangalore dressing room with.

Bangladesh win toss, bat in second New Zealand Test

“It’s just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for.” Australia will hope for a telling contribution from Maxwell in the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the US next year and the Victorian said playing in the IPL before the showpiece event could prove invaluable.

“Hopefully a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies, where it is a little bit drier, it will spin,” Maxwell said. Maxwell will lead Melbourne Stars in Thursday’s Big Bash League opener against Brisbane at the Gabba.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Glenn Maxwell Indian Premier League Delhi Daredevils

Comments

1000 characters

Maxwell to play in IPL until he ‘can’t walk anymore’

Bulls continue their charge at PSX as KSE-100 gains over 600 points

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee continues improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

Read more stories