Bangladesh win toss, bat in second New Zealand Test

DHAKA: Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand on Wednesday in Dhaka as they look to clinch the two-match Test series.

The hosts won the opener last week and now have the chance to seal their first-ever Test series win over the Black Caps at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh name Najmul captain for New Zealand Tests

Bangladesh were unchanged from their 150-run victory in Sylhet.

New Zealand, led by Tim Southee, made one change with left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner coming in for wrist-spinner Ish Sodhi.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (capt), Ajaz Patel

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)