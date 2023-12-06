PARTLY FACETIOUS: The growing Israeli belligerence

“The days when one thought Western media presented the truth while the rest of the world presented an extremely biased picture…”

“Are over after the recent coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But to be fair Western media is no longer referring to the massacre in Gaza as a war between Israel and Hamas, now they talk of the war in Gaza and Hamas as militants as opposed to terrorists. Biden urges restraint and minimising civilian deaths while supplying Israel with even more sophisticated military hardware…”

“Hmmm, it’s not as if Hamas has, even remotely, hardware that can compete with what Israel has. I mean it’s not as if the Israeli defense forces are being attacked by pistols while they have long range guns, it’s more like bombs dropped from the sky in return they are attacked by obsolete rockets which nine times out of ten are stopped by the Iron Dome gifted by the US to Israel and the tenth time it falls in Israel but with no fatality…”

“Well, Israel says that Hamas hides behind women and children and underneath hospitals… “

“So cowards, hunh! Blinken can negotiate a peace deal where Hamas will agree to set up military outposts clearly visible to the Israeli defense forces so that…”

“And as some of our real estate tycoons are struggling in Pakistan perhaps they can get a contract to build these outposts and set up a housing society in Gaza and…”

“Don’t be facetious. But what I find baffling is the recent claim by Israel that on 7 October when Hamas attacked defenseless Israelis and took hostages some of them actually raped and…”

“Well if you see the war coverage you have Israelis mourning their dead hostages amidst a peaceful background while any coverage of Gaza shows bombed out buildings, children crying, and…”

“That’s true but what I don’t understand as an Israeli strategy is to attack the West Bank settlers, I mean why escalate, why not just…”

“Hatred is so instilled in their psyche…”

“As is in the psyche of the Palestinians. But Mahmoud Abbas should be taken to task for not only not protecting those under his government but also failing to extend any support to the hapless Gazans…”

“And that my friend is where the cookie crumbles. The Arab world is simply not willing to take a firm stand other than verbal support.”

“As effective as Biden urging Israel to minimise civilian casualties.”

“Indeed and for the life of me I can’t understand how Israel is a more strategic partner for the US which requires around 3 billion dollar annual grants while Arab countries are not that US deals with commercially and…”

“OK so what next?”

“Let us let loose our property tycoons.”

“In Gaza?”

“No Israel and let the games begin.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023