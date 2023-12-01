BAFL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
BIPL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.57%)
DGKC 76.84 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (5.43%)
FABL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.69%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.21%)
HUBC 122.89 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.13%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.22%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.9%)
MLCF 41.09 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (4.47%)
OGDC 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.57%)
PAEL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.35%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PIOC 111.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.24%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.36%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 63.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.87%)
SSGC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.93%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.3%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
TRG 83.72 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.59%)
UNITY 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.48%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,265 Increased By 83.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,844 Increased By 304.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 61,333 Increased By 801.5 (1.32%)
KSE30 20,468 Increased By 279.4 (1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand little changed ahead of comments by Fed’s Powell

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 02:34pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was little changed in early trade on Friday, as investors awaited comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day for clues on the Fed’s future interest rate path.

At 0818 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8400 against the dollar, near its previous close of 18.8475.

With no major local economic data points due on Friday, the risk-sensitive rand is set to take cues from global factors like the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Fed policymakers signalled on Thursday that the Fed’s interest rate hikes were likely over, but left the door open to further monetary policy tightening should progress on inflation stall.

On the stock market, both the Top-40 index and the broader all-share index were around 0.4% stronger in early trade.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 2 basis points to 10.000%.

rand South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand little changed ahead of comments by Fed’s Powell

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Pakistan’s Supreme Court begins hearing challenge to expulsion of Afghans

Automakers continue to shut production amid falling demand, raw material shortage

Oil prices recover from slump after underwhelming OPEC+ cuts

Govt embarks on restructuring PIA, PSM, railways

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Read more stories