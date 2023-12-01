BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 30, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, reduces HSD by Rs7
- COP28 opens with ‘historic’ launch of loss and damage fund
- Sindh govt announces winter vacations from December 22
- Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $77mn, now stand at $7.26bn
- Pakistan cannot develop without development of Balochistan: Zardari
- Mughal Iron & Steel Industries completes acquisition of energy subsidiary
- FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab
- GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank
