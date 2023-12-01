Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, reduces HSD by Rs7

COP28 opens with ‘historic’ launch of loss and damage fund

Sindh govt announces winter vacations from December 22

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $77mn, now stand at $7.26bn

Pakistan cannot develop without development of Balochistan: Zardari

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries completes acquisition of energy subsidiary

FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

