BAFL 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
DGKC 72.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.18%)
FABL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.36%)
FCCL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 12.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.21%)
HUBC 122.20 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.17%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.57%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 109.38 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.28%)
PAEL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PIOC 107.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
PPL 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.78%)
SNGP 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
SSGC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TPLP 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
UNITY 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 6,197 Increased By 15.6 (0.25%)
BR30 21,592 Increased By 53.3 (0.25%)
KSE100 60,700 Increased By 169.1 (0.28%)
KSE30 20,262 Increased By 73.8 (0.37%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 30, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 01 Dec, 2023 08:41am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, reduces HSD by Rs7

Read here for details.

  • COP28 opens with ‘historic’ launch of loss and damage fund

Read here for details.

  • Sindh govt announces winter vacations from December 22

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $77mn, now stand at $7.26bn

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan cannot develop without development of Balochistan: Zardari

Read here for details.

  • Mughal Iron & Steel Industries completes acquisition of energy subsidiary

Read here for details.

  • FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab

Read here for details.

  • GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

Read here for details.

