Sindh govt announces winter vacations from December 22

The caretaker Sindh government on Thursday announced the winter vacation for all public and private educational institutions in the province from December 22 to December 31, Aaj News reported.

“In pursuance of decisions taken in the Steering Committee meeting; all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh shall remain closed w.e.f 22-12-2023 to 31-12-2023 for winter vacation,” said the notification issued on Thursday.

All private and public educational institutions will be reopened on January 1, 2024.

According to Sindh Secretary of Education, vacations are being conducted as per the decision of the annual steering committee of the department.