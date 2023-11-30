BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt announces winter vacations from December 22

BR Web Desk Published 30 Nov, 2023 08:23pm

The caretaker Sindh government on Thursday announced the winter vacation for all public and private educational institutions in the province from December 22 to December 31, Aaj News reported.

“In pursuance of decisions taken in the Steering Committee meeting; all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh shall remain closed w.e.f 22-12-2023 to 31-12-2023 for winter vacation,” said the notification issued on Thursday.

All private and public educational institutions will be reopened on January 1, 2024.

According to Sindh Secretary of Education, vacations are being conducted as per the decision of the annual steering committee of the department.

Sindh Government Winter vacations

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh govt announces winter vacations from December 22

Blinken says truce between Israel-Hamas is producing results

Inter-bank: rupee registered 3rd successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $77mn, now stand at $7.26bn

OPEC+ agrees oil output cuts approaching 2mn bpd, sources say

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan cannot develop without development of Balochistan: Zardari

KSE-100 stays flat amid profit-taking

Long wait for freedom: Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan

Oil prices edge higher as OPEC+ meets to discuss supply cuts

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries completes acquisition of energy subsidiary

Read more stories