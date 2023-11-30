BAFL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab

BR Web Desk Published 30 Nov, 2023 11:15am

Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL), one of the largest cement manufacturers in Pakistan, has successfully commissioned its Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab.

The company, which manufactures and sells various kinds of cement, shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We are pleased to inform that FCCL has successfully commissioned its Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant on 30 November 2023, having a production capacity of 6,500 tons per day of clinker at Shadan Lund, district Dera Ghazi Khan,” read the notice.

FFCL shared that with the commencement of operation of the new line, the total cement production capacity of the company has increased to 10.6 million tons per annum and establishes Fauji Cement Company’s position as the 3rd largest cement producer in the country.

“The Greenfield Project has been completed within a record time of 13 months,” it added.

FCCL shared that the project includes state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and also includes emissions control features and a Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant.

“The addition of this Greenfield Cement Plant at an extremely impoverished area of Shadan Lund in Southern Punjab will not only provide a livelihood to the locals but will also help in major uplift of the area,” FCCL said.

Fauji Cement further informed that well before the commissioning of the plant, the company initiated major CSR projects like providing clean drinking water, healthcare and solar systems to the local community.

Established under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 in 1992, FCCL initiated operations in the following year in 1993. The company caters to both, the local market as well as the global market. Some of its export destinations are Sri Lanka, South Africa, the Middle East, etc

