BAFL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
BIPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
DFML 15.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 73.30 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.93%)
FABL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.79%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.43%)
GGL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
HBL 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.51%)
HUBC 121.60 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.09%)
HUMNL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.68%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
MLCF 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.07%)
OGDC 108.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PAEL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
PIOC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.89%)
PPL 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 63.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.58%)
SSGC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.6%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.4%)
UNITY 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,530 Increased By 70.5 (0.33%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance MUGHAL (Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited) 66.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31%

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries completes acquisition of energy subsidiary

BR Web Desk Published 30 Nov, 2023 03:49pm

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest steel manufacturers, has successfully completed the acquisition of Mughal Energy Limited (MEL).

The company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“In continuation, to the approval by the members of Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited to acquire Mughal Energy Limited, we are pleased to inform you that the acquisition transaction has successfully been completed and MEL is now the wholly-owned subsidiary of the company w.e.f November 30, 2023,” read the notice.

The company said that the acquisition of MEL will further enhance its strategic and competitive positioning.

“Land and hybrid power plant had already been procured and imported by MEL, whereas, local contract for the civil work, construction and installation has also been awarded,” it said.

Mughal said the plant is expected to be commissioned within 18 months from the construction date.

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company on February 16, 2010, under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now the Companies Act, 2017).

The company’s operations comprise ferrous and nonferrous business segments. However, the principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of mild steel products relating to the ferrous segment.

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited

The main markets are the domestic housing sector market, both in urban and rural areas, large infrastructure projects market and the international market for copper products, which are exported to the People’s Republic of China.

As per AKD Securities, a brokerage house, which attended Mughal’s analyst briefing session last week, the company has successfully achieved commissioning for its copper expansion project, where it is expected to realise sales worth Rs25 billion after achieving COD in the coming 14-16 months.

PSX energy sector steel sector Acquisition PSX notice Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited Mughal Energy Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries completes acquisition of energy subsidiary

Inter-bank: rupee continues to climb against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Long wait for freedom: Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan

Israel and Hamas agree to extend temporary truce

Oil inches up, all eyes on OPEC+ meeting outcome

FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab

Henry Kissinger, singular US diplomat, dead at 100

Kuwait deals to add to inward FDI flows

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

Read more stories