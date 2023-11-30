Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, reduces HSD by Rs7

The caretaker government on Thursday kept petrol prices unchanged for the next fortnight, following a fall in the international oil rates.

In a fortnight review, the government slashed the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs7 per litre, bringing it from Rs 296.71 to Rs289.71 per litre.

The prices of kerosene oil (SKO) and light diesel oil (LDO) have been slashed by Rs3.82 per litre and Rs4.52 per litre respectively.

Following the reduction in the prices, the SKO has been reduced to Rs201.16, while LDO’s new price is Rs175.93 instead of Rs180.45 per litre.

Earlier this month, the government slashed the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs2.04 and Rs6.47, respectively, following a fortnightly revision.