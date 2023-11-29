BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.91%)
BIPL 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
BOP 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (11.36%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.01%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
DGKC 72.75 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.02%)
FABL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FCCL 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
FFL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
GGL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
HBL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.85%)
HUBC 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
OGDC 109.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.58%)
PAEL 18.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
PIOC 111.68 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.53%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.95%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.66%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
SNGP 64.64 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.48%)
SSGC 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
TRG 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.11%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
BR100 6,179 Decreased By -51.4 (-0.82%)
BR30 21,398 Decreased By -341.8 (-1.57%)
KSE100 60,468 Decreased By -262.7 (-0.43%)
KSE30 20,138 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 29 Nov, 2023 12:01pm

The Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Wednesday, while the local currency saw marginal improvement in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 287 for selling and 284 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Tuesday, the currency had closed at the same rates, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 285 level against the greenback.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a related development, the task force on tax and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reforms, Tuesday, briefed the IMF technical team on tax policy reforms and restructuring proposals of the FBR.

Sources told Business Recorder that the IMF technical team met different groups of the task force on tax and FBR reforms.

The task force group on FBR’s restructuring informed the IMF that the separation of tax policy from operations functions is part of restructuring proposals of the FBR.

open market Open market rates Exchange rate buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar open currency market

Comments

1000 characters

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Inter-bank update: rupee records gains against US dollar

New high: bulls dominate, KSE-100 crosses 61,000 with over 700-point gain

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s pleas for 20-year licences

PC takes up sale of govt properties with FA

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

PIA divestment: PC inks ‘FASA’ with FA

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

NAC lowers FY23 growth rate to -0.17pc

FBR gets data of unregistered sugar buyers

Read more stories