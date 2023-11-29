BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.91%)
BIPL 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
BOP 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.98%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.79%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
DGKC 72.70 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.95%)
FABL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
FFL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
HBL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.85%)
HUBC 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 109.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.58%)
PAEL 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
PIOC 111.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
PPL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.98%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.7%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 64.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.55%)
SSGC 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
TRG 86.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.05%)
UNITY 26.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 6,162 Decreased By -68.1 (-1.09%)
BR30 21,350 Decreased By -388.9 (-1.79%)
KSE100 60,365 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.6%)
KSE30 20,093 Decreased By -146.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inter-bank update: rupee records gains against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 285-286 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 11:47am

The Pakistani rupee registered gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.18% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 11:45am, the rupee was hovering at 285, an increase of Re0.52 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee registered a marginal gain to settle at 285.52 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the National Accounts Committee (NAC) revised the GDP growth rate downward for fiscal year 2022-23 to -0.17%, which was provisionally estimated at 0.29%.

The committee chaired by the secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives also approved the introduction of Quarterly National Accounts in the statistical system of the country.

The GDP estimates have been released to meet the IMF structural benchmark under a tight deadline and are based on available information and data.

Internationally, the US dollar fell broadly on Wednesday to hit its lowest against the yen in more than two months and languished near a three-month trough against its major peers, as expectations mount the Federal Reserve could begin lowering rates by early next year.

The greenback tumbled to 147.02 yen and pushed the euro back above $1.10 to last trade at $1.10025, after Fed Governor Christopher Waller - a known hawkish and influential voice at the central bank - on Tuesday flagged a possible rate cut in the months ahead.

Market pricing currently shows a 40% chance the Fed could begin easing monetary policy as early as next March, as compared to a roughly 22% chance a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Against a basket of currencies, the greenback slid to a more than three-month low of 102.60. The dollar index was eyeing a nearly 4% loss for November, its worst monthly performance in a year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday as a storm in the Black Sea region disrupted oil exports from Kazakhstan and Russia, raising fears of supply tightness, while investors awaited a crucial decision by OPEC+, which may deepen or extend output cuts.

Brent crude futures gained 33 cents, or 0.4%, at $82.01 a barrel at 0127 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 45 cents, or 0.6%, to $76.86 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Economy interbank market Exchange rate Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank RUPEE RATES interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Inter-bank update: rupee records gains against US dollar

New high: bulls dominate, KSE-100 crosses 61,000 with over 700-point gain

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s pleas for 20-year licences

PC takes up sale of govt properties with FA

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

PIA divestment: PC inks ‘FASA’ with FA

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

NAC lowers FY23 growth rate to -0.17pc

FBR gets data of unregistered sugar buyers

Read more stories