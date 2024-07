Pakistan’s incidence of tax on salaried class 3 times higher than India’s: PBC

ISLAMABAD: The incidence of tax on the salaried class in Pakistan is three times higher than in India. A comparison of tax structure of salaried class between Pakistan and India has been issued by the Pakistan Business Council (PBC).

The comparative chart (Pakistan-India) revealed that annual tax in Pakistan is Rs 30,000 as compared to Indian Rs (INR) 10,050 in cases where annual salary in Pakistan is Rs 1,200,000 against Indian annual salary of Rs 360,360.

The tax in Pakistan is Rs 120,000 on annual income of Rs 1,800,000 as compared to Indian tax in PKR 40,050 on annual salary in INR 540,541.

In Pakistan, tax is Rs 230,000 on an annual salary of Rs 2,400,000. The Indian tax in Pak rupee comes to Rs 73,500 on annual income of INR 720,721.

The annual tax in Pakistan is Rs 380,000 on an annual income of Rs 3,000,000 as compared to Indian tax in Pak rupee 133,500 on annual salary in INR 900,901.

The tax on annual salary of Rs 3,600,000 in Pakistan comes to Rs 550,000 as compared to Indian tax in Pak rupee 207,000 on annual salary in INR 550,000.

In Pakistan, tax is Rs 945,000 on annual salary of Rs 4,800,000. The Indian tax in Pak rupee comes to Rs 427,200 on an annual income of INR 945,000.

The annual tax in Pakistan is Rs1,365,000 on an annual salary of Rs 6,000,000 as compared to Indian tax in Pak rupee 767,700 on annual salary in INR 1,365,000.

The tax in Pakistan is Rs 1,785,000 on annual salary of Rs 7,200,000 as compared to Indian tax in Pak rupee 1,127,700 on annual salary in INR 2,162,162.

The annual salary in Pakistan is Rs 8,400,000 on which tax has been calculated at Rs 2,205,000. In India, Indian tax in Pak rupee 1,487,700 would be paid on an annual salary of INR 2,522,523.

The tax on annual salary of Rs 9,600,000 in Pakistan comes to Rs 2,625,000 as compared to Indian tax in Pak rupee 1,847,700 on annual salary in INR 2,882,883.

The annual salary in Pakistan is Rs 10,800,000 on which tax has been calculated at Rs 3,349,500. In India, Indian tax in Pak rupee 2,207,700 would be paid on an annual salary of INR 3,243,243.

