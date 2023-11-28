BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
BIPL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.13%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.5%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.04 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.5%)
FABL 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FCCL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
FFL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
GGL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (5.25%)
HUBC 120.69 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.94%)
HUMNL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
MLCF 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.77%)
PAEL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
PIOC 109.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.79%)
PPL 93.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.93%)
PRL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.88%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.41 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.77%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
TELE 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.94%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.66%)
TRG 85.81 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.66%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.98%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 6,242 Increased By 133.2 (2.18%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 gains another 919 points as index now eyes 61,000 level

  • Benchmark index crosses 60,000 level on Tuesday for first time in history
BR Web Desk Published November 28, 2023 Updated November 28, 2023 05:30pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) registered new records on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 60,000-point level for the first time in history.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 60,730.26, up by 918.92 points or 1.54%.

Heavy buying was witnessed in banks, construction, and energy sectors.

“Bullish rampage continued at Pakistan equities and it seems like there is no hurdle, psychological or technical resistance level, which can take the bulls by the horns,” brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market report.

On Monday, the bourse continued to set new records as the benchmark index gained another 1.23% to settle at 59,811.34, up by 724.99 points.

“It’s only the break between the closing & opening bells (of the next day) where bulls take some rest. That’s exactly what happened today. Bulls started to rule every nook & corner at PSX just after opening bell rang. Investor resumed their shopping and did cherry picking of banking, energy, cement & fertiliser stocks,” the brokerage house added.

The buying spree comes on the back of a staff-level agreement reached between Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review under the nine-month $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

The government believes the IMF’s executive board will give its approval in December, after which Pakistan will receive the second tranche of the SBA.

The funding would also pave way for inflows from other multilateral and bilateral partners.

“Pakistan’s KSE-100 index has gained 50% in only 5 months,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO at Topline Securities, in a post.

“From 40k to 60k. This is the fastest 50% rise in few months after 2004.”

Sohail said that amid “unbelievable low valuation (PE 3-4), such recovery is not at all surprising”.

“The ongoing positive trend at the bourse reflects the investors’ growing confidence as the equities market is a leading indicator,” Sana Tawfik of Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

Tawfik was of the view that the bullish momentum is expected to continue after disbursement of funds from the IMF.

“Moreover, there are talks of an interest rate cut, which will be another positive as it will improve the liquidity position,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee registered a slight gain against the US dollar as it appreciated 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency settled at 285.52, an increase of Re0.12.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 779.6 million from 657.5 million a session before.

The value of shares rose to Rs26.1 billion from Rs20.2 billion in the previous session.

Kohinoor Spinning remained the volume leader with 79.2 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 57.4 million shares and B.O.Punjab with 44.3 million shares.

Shares of 392 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 177 registered an increase, 200 recorded a fall, while 15 remained unchanged.

Also read:

PSX KSE100 index IMF loan IMF and Pakistan IMF agreement PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Nov 28, 2023 01:56pm
Keep saying PE 3-4 and keep pumping the market, when financial institutions & foreign investors will pull back their extra borrowed money at 70,000 only individuals will remain to support the market.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Nov 28, 2023 02:01pm
In 2017 the market was overvalued due to artificial valuation of PKR to USD parity, don't know why brokerage experts making false & fraudulent statements that still market is behind cap of 2017 in USD terms. All companies in market together don't value $100b in terms of productivity.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
mustafa Nov 28, 2023 02:37pm
those who are pointing fingers at market value should go and cross check with other countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Egypt . Pakistan stock market's long term future is above 100,000 points - yes it could reverse a bit but ultimately it will go to cross 100,000 points ... Market value is around 7,6 trillion Rupees (approx 28 billion usd) which is 1% of Indian stock market - but in real GDP difference is 10 times only ( and population of 18+ difference is 9 time too) ...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 gains another 919 points as index now eyes 61,000 level

Inter-bank: rupee sees minor recovery against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against the US dollar

Cipher case: trial to continue in Adiala Jail in open court, rules judge

ADB approves $180mn to improve Punjab’s water supply & waste management

PM Kakar to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait

Hamas and Israel prepare to extend Gaza truce

Israeli, US spy chiefs meet Qatari PM to discuss ‘building on’ Gaza truce

More people at risk of death from disease than bombings in Gaza: WHO

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

Read more stories