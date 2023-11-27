BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 gains 1.23%, closes near 60,000 level as buying spree continues

  • Benchmark index increases 725 points as cement and banks lead rally
BR Web Desk Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 06:33pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to set new records, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained another 1.23% on Monday to close near the 60,000-point level.

The KSE-100 witnessed range-bound trading in the first few hours of the session as it hit an intra-day low of 58,999.31. However, a strong buying-spree in the second part of the day helped the index gain ground.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 59,811.34, up by 724.99 points or 1.23%.

Heavy buying was witnessed in banks and construction sectors.

During the previous week, the PSX had hit its highest ever level. It closed with healthy gains on the back of aggressive buying by both local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark index surged by 2,023.19 points on a week-on-week basis and crossed the 59,000 psychological level for the first time in its history to close at highest ever level of 59,086.35 points.

The stock market has been enjoying a bullish spree since after Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under the nine-month $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) last week.

The government believes that the IMF’s executive board will give its approval in December, after which Pakistan will receive the second tranche of the SBA.

The funding would also pave the way for inflows from other multilateral and bilateral partners.

Experts said that the market is also expecting a policy rate cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled to be held next month (December), which would improve the liquidity position at the bourse.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continued to fall for the third successive session against the US dollar as it depreciated 0.09% in the inter-bank market on Monday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency settled at 285.64, a decrease of Re0.27.

Volume on the all-share index inched down to 657.5 million from 658.4 million a session before.

The value of shares decreased to Rs20.2 billion from Rs22 billion in the previous session.

Kohinoor Spinning remained the volume leader with 109.4 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 43.3 million shares and Yousuf Weaving with 22.7 million shares.

Shares of 391 companies were traded on Monday, of which 245 registered an increase, 121 recorded a fall, while 25 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 index policy rate IMF deal equity market SBP MPC IMF and Pakistan PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters
Mustafa Nov 27, 2023 02:26pm
This government is much better than PDM and PTI ...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 gains 1.23%, closes near 60,000 level as buying spree continues

Dar reiterates stance on Pakistan’s currency, calls rupee undervalued

Inter-bank: rupee declines for third successive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases postponed till Wednesday

Al Qadir Trust case: Accountability court sends Imran on judicial remand

Two civilians killed in attack on security forces’ convoy in KP’s Bannu: ISPR

Kohinoor Spinning, Abu Dhabi-based group enter MoU for mineral-based business in Pakistan

Rising electricity costs: Ghani Chemical to set up coal power plant at Port Qasim

Pakistan LNG awards tender to OQ Trading for Jan spot cargo delivery: report

Read more stories