BAFL 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.98%)
BIPL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 69.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.62%)
FABL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FCCL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FFL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
GGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.77%)
HBL 114.11 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.66%)
HUBC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
MLCF 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 109.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.88%)
PAEL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
PIOC 109.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.96%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
PRL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 62.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.81%)
SSGC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
TPLP 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.7%)
UNITY 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.18%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,175 Increased By 65.9 (1.08%)
BR30 21,504 Increased By 241.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 60,376 Increased By 564.3 (0.94%)
KSE30 20,044 Increased By 183.8 (0.93%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 27, 2023
BR Web Desk Published November 28, 2023 Updated November 28, 2023 09:04am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases postponed till Wednesday

Read here for details.

  • Rising electricity costs: Ghani Chemical to set up coal power plant at Port Qasim

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars: caretaker PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • Al Qadir Trust case: Accountability court sends Imran on judicial remand

Read here for details.

  • Two civilians killed in attack on security forces’ convoy in KP’s Bannu: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Saudi Commander, Army Chief discuss matters of defence cooperation, military training

Read here for details.

  • Dar reiterates stance on Pakistan’s currency, calls rupee undervalued

Read here for details.

  • Kohinoor Spinning, Abu Dhabi-based group enter MoU for mineral-based business in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

Read here for details.

