Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases postponed till Wednesday

Read here for details.

Rising electricity costs: Ghani Chemical to set up coal power plant at Port Qasim

Read here for details.

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars: caretaker PM Kakar

Read here for details.

Al Qadir Trust case: Accountability court sends Imran on judicial remand

Read here for details.

Two civilians killed in attack on security forces’ convoy in KP’s Bannu: ISPR

Read here for details.

Saudi Commander, Army Chief discuss matters of defence cooperation, military training

Read here for details.

Dar reiterates stance on Pakistan’s currency, calls rupee undervalued

Read here for details.

Kohinoor Spinning, Abu Dhabi-based group enter MoU for mineral-based business in Pakistan

Read here for details.

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

Read here for details.