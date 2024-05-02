Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 11:40am, the rupee was hovering at 278.20, a gain of Re0.11 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 278.31, up by Re0.09. The inter-bank market was closed on Wednesday on account of Labor Day.

In a key development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif constituted a 16-member Inter-Ministerial Committee headed by Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Dr Musadik Masood Malik to facilitate Saudi private sector delegation, scheduled to visit Pakistan from May 5-7, 2024, sources in the Petroleum Division told Business Recorder.

Internationally, the yen gave up ground in early trade on Thursday, reversing direction after a sudden surge against the dollar overnight that traders and analysts were quick to attribute to intervention by Japanese authorities.

The dollar was 0.9% higher at 155.98 yen as of 0100 GMT, retracing about half of its late Wednesday surge from around 157.55 to exactly 153 over a period of about 30 minutes.

The sharp overnight move came in a quiet period for markets after Wall Street had closed and hours after the Federal Reserve had wrapped up its policy meeting, with Chair Jerome Powell reiterating that sticky inflation meant interest rate cuts may be a while in coming.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against the yen, euro and four other major peers, ticked up 0.07% to 105.78 on Thursday, following a 0.56% retreat on Wednesday from near six-month highs.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Thursday, rebounding from three days of losses, on expectations the lower levels may prompt the US, the world’s biggest crude consumer, to start replenishing its strategic reserve, putting a floor under prices.

Still, prices fell more than 3% on Wednesday to a seven-week after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady, which may curtail economic growth this year and limit oil demand increase.

Crude was also pressured by an unexpected increase in US crude inventories and signs of an impending Israel-Hamas ceasefire that would ease Middle East supply concerns. Brent crude futures for July gained 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.92 a barrel by 0400 GMT on Thursday.

This is an intra-day update