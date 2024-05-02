AIRLINK 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-3.98%)
BOP 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.34%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
DFML 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-4.28%)
DGKC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2%)
FCCL 20.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.77%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-3.17%)
HUBC 133.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.54%)
KOSM 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
MLCF 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
OGDC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.75%)
PAEL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.93%)
PIAA 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-7%)
PIBTL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PPL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.77%)
PRL 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.4%)
PTC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.09%)
SEARL 52.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.17%)
SNGP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.82%)
SSGC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
TPLP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TRG 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-7%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,400 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.81%)
BR30 23,952 Decreased By -219.3 (-0.91%)
KSE100 70,737 Decreased By -365.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 23,269 Decreased By -125.3 (-0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2024 11:59am

The Pakistani rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 11:40am, the rupee was hovering at 278.20, a gain of Re0.11 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 278.31, up by Re0.09. The inter-bank market was closed on Wednesday on account of Labor Day.

In a key development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif constituted a 16-member Inter-Ministerial Committee headed by Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Dr Musadik Masood Malik to facilitate Saudi private sector delegation, scheduled to visit Pakistan from May 5-7, 2024, sources in the Petroleum Division told Business Recorder.

Internationally, the yen gave up ground in early trade on Thursday, reversing direction after a sudden surge against the dollar overnight that traders and analysts were quick to attribute to intervention by Japanese authorities.

The dollar was 0.9% higher at 155.98 yen as of 0100 GMT, retracing about half of its late Wednesday surge from around 157.55 to exactly 153 over a period of about 30 minutes.

The sharp overnight move came in a quiet period for markets after Wall Street had closed and hours after the Federal Reserve had wrapped up its policy meeting, with Chair Jerome Powell reiterating that sticky inflation meant interest rate cuts may be a while in coming.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against the yen, euro and four other major peers, ticked up 0.07% to 105.78 on Thursday, following a 0.56% retreat on Wednesday from near six-month highs.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Thursday, rebounding from three days of losses, on expectations the lower levels may prompt the US, the world’s biggest crude consumer, to start replenishing its strategic reserve, putting a floor under prices.

Still, prices fell more than 3% on Wednesday to a seven-week after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady, which may curtail economic growth this year and limit oil demand increase.

Crude was also pressured by an unexpected increase in US crude inventories and signs of an impending Israel-Hamas ceasefire that would ease Middle East supply concerns. Brent crude futures for July gained 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.92 a barrel by 0400 GMT on Thursday.

This is an intra-day update

Dollar's rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar dollar interbank Dollar buying and selling interbank rupee rate interbank market rate US dollar exchange rate

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Visit to begin on 5th: PM sets up panel to facilitate private sector team from KSA

Article 19 of Constitution clearly defines limits of freedom of speech, opinion: COAS

Oil prices rebound on hopes US will replenish strategic reserve

Targeting GCC markets, TOMCL completes first phase of expansion

Pak Suzuki announces up to Rs710,000 price drop for Swift variants

Govt taking steps towards fighting corruption: PM

TPL REIT Fund-I public subscription opens today

FBR attaches benami property allocated for construction of mall

Govt urges World Bank to restructure $230m CLICK project

Read more stories