Dar reiterates stance on Pakistan’s currency, calls rupee undervalued

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday called on stakeholders to come onboard to resolve the exchange rate issue as he emphasised that Pakistan’s currency is still undervalued.

Speaking to the Senate session, the former finance minister – widely seen as an advocate of a strong rupee – said devaluation does not support Pakistan’s exports, unlike the way it does in China, because its foreign shipments are highly dependent on imports.

He reiterated that devaluation is the “mother of all evils” while supporting the recent strict measures by the caretaker government.

“Around 91% of the economy is destroyed due to rupee devaluation,” he said, reiterating his firm stance that Pakistan’s rupee is stronger than its value.

“Pakistan’s currency remained stable in the PML-N led government back in 2013,” Dar said, refuting allegations of intervention in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to control the rupee.

Intervention in the SBP was more during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from 2018 to 2022 before the end of the government, he claimed.

“Exports increased by $800 million in the first three years of PTI, but it added $20 billion to the country’s loans,” Dar said. “When we left the government in 2018, debt was $70 billion and when PTI government was removed, debt was $100 billion.

“I firmly believe that Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) is the way to see the rupee value. Its a scientific method.”