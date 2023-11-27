Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars: caretaker PM Kakar

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth multi-billion dollars to boost economic, regional, and strategic cooperation, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said in a video statement from Abu Dhabi.

The MoUs signed between the two countries would turn into tangible projects very soon, the premier said in the video released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on X, formerly Twitter.

The interim prime minister congratulated the people of Pakistan and the UAE, saying the foundation of friendship with Pakistan was laid by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1970s, and has been taken forward by his son Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to a new era of bilateral cooperation.

In a separate message, the PMO informed that interim PM Kakar held a bilateral meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi. The Army chief was also present at the occasion.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of MoUs between Pakistan and the UAE pertaining to investment cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, minerals, and banking and financial services.

“These MoUs will unlock multi-billion dollars of investment from United Arab Emirates into Pakistan and will help realise various initiatives envisioned under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC),” the PMO said.

The leaders underlined that Pakistan and the UAE have historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties, which have stood the test of time. They reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation and dialogue between Pakistan and the UAE, it added.

During the meeting, the PMO added, regional and global developments were also discussed with particular reference to the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestine.

The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s support to a just and durable solution of the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.

The PMO said Kakar reiterated Pakistan’s full support to the UAE’s Presidency for COP 28, underlining its importance as an opportunity for meaningful progress towards effective and result-oriented global actions in key areas to mitigate climate impact including establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund.