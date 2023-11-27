Two civilians killed in attack on security forces’ convoy in KP’s Bannu: ISPR

Two civilians were killed and ten others, including three soldiers, got injured in a suicide attack on a security forces’ convoy in Baka Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu district, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

The suicide bomber was identified as an Afghan national.

“On 26 November 2023, a motorcycle borne suicide bomber, affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and later identified as an Afghan national, exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in general area Bakka Khel, Bannu District,” Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) said in its statement.

Resultantly, two innocent civilians embraced Shahadat, while seven civilians and three soldiers got injured, it added. “Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.”

Last week, two soldiers were martyred as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a convoy of security forces in Razmak area of North Waziristan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.