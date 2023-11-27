Al Qadir Trust case: Accountability court sends Imran on judicial remand

An accountability court sent on Monday former PM Imran Khan on judicial remand in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, Aaj News reported.

Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir conducted the hearing in which a five-member NAB team was also present. The team requested the court to extend the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's physical remand.

However, the judge rejected the plea and placed Imran on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the cabinet has recommended placing the names of Imran and 28 others on the Exit Control List (ECL) in relation to the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Al-Qadir Trust case

NAB launched an inquiry into Al-Qadir University Trust in March, before turning it into an investigation on April 28. The NAB sent notices to Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi on May 1, which they said went "unanswered."

According to NAB, former premier Imran and his wife obtained billions of rupees and land measuring hundreds of kanals from Malik Riaz of Bahria Town in return for Rs 50 billion that he paid as a settlement with the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom and the same was adjusted in lieu of a fine imposed on him by the Supreme Court.

In May, a heavy contingent of Rangers arrested the PTI chief in the case on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises when he came to the court to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

Later, the IHC declared Imran’s arrest on the court’s premises “legal”.