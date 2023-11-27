BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
Saudi Commander, Army Chief discuss matters of defence cooperation, military training

  • Visiting dignitary appreciates the Pakistan Army’s role in fighting the menace of terrorism and paid tributes to the sacrifices made in bringing peace to the region
BR Web Desk Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 07:29pm

Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF), Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair, Monday called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, they discussed various areas of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security, and military training as well as the regional situation and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army’s role in fighting the menace of terrorism and paid tributes to the sacrifices made in bringing peace to the region.

The COAS thanked the dignitary and said that “Pakistan deeply values its strategic and brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia.”

The Saudi land forces chief also called on the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirz at the GHQ.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, and bilateral cooperation including defence and security.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

