Activities of Karachi Port Trust & Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 272,555 tonnes of cargo comprising 272,617 tonnes of import cargo and 99,938 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 272,617 comprised of 84,210 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 43,300 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,268 tonnes of DAP, 4,744 tonnes of Rapesseed, 19,727 tonnes of Wheat & 114,368 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 99,938 comprised of 97,906 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 347 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 1,685 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 11 ships namely, Wan Hai 627, Zh Chang Xing, MT Shalamar, Clipper Copenhagen, CSCL Jupiter, MT Lahore, X-Press Salween, Lotus A, Woojin Elvis, Ts Dalian and Medi Astoria berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 08 ships namely Bochem Pegasos, Xin Fei Zhou, Express Argentina, Southern Koala, Hyundai Supreme, Maersk Karachi, Jeil Crystal, Cscl Jupiter sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Doro and Maersk Chesapeake left the port on Monday morning and another ship Theresa Chesapeake is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 62,535tonnes, comprising 25,809tonnes imports cargo and 36,726tonnes export cargo, Including containerized cargo carried in 2,062 Containers (335 TEUs Imports and 1,727 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, America, Ince Marmara, Ullswater, Yasa Saturn and Evridiki carrying Containers, Wheat, LPG Coal and Gas oil are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, EVTL, PIBT and FOTCO on Monday, 27thNovember, while two more container ships Maersk Columbus and MSC Ellen are due arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 28th November-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

