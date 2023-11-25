BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
SSGC holds monthly head office session ‘Rubaru’

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2023 05:19am

ISLAMABAD: As part of its continued efforts to adhere to the directives of PMDU for organising Khulli Kachehris (both online and in person), focused on facilitating its valued customers, Friday, Sui Southern Gas Company organised its monthly head office session entitled, “Rubaru” that was chaired by the company’s Acting Managing Director, Amin Rajput.

Members of senior management including Mohammad Riaz, acting General Manager sales, Adeebur Rehman, Deputy General Manager gas distribution, Ismail Dilwash, Deputy General Manager billing, Nadeem Aziz, Deputy General Manager recovery, and Amir Mumtaz Khan, General Manager coordination along with their teams were also present in the session.

Rajput instructed his team on the spot to ensure that all the complaints received during the session were duly attended to and resolved within the quickest possible span of time.

Rajput attentively listened first-hand to the problems of the customers and assured them of their timely resolution. He told the callers that SSGC highly values its customers and satisfying them in their gas-related matters and queries is the company’s primary responsibility as customer service is the key when it comes to happy customers, for it is happy and satisfied customers that lead to the success of any organisation.

The session was moderated by SSGC’s Head of Corporate Communications and official Spokesperson Salman A Siddiqui.

In addition to the regular sessions chaired by senior SSGC management at the Head Office to address customers’ queries, 20 regional physical Kachehri sessions are also held every month at district levels in Karachi along with sessions in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Quetta, Hala, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Kotri and all other zonal offices across the SSGC’s franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan providing an opportunity for customers to register their complaints with the company’s seniors.

