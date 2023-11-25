‘Elimination of Violence against Women Day’: Punjab PA building to be illuminated in orange lights today

LAHORE: Like other parts of the world, ‘the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women’ is being marked on Saturday, in a bid to raise public awareness of violence against women.

To mark the day, different events have been planned to raise public awareness. These events would draw attention to the need for continuing action to eliminate violence against women.

It may be noted that on December 17, 1999, November 25 was designated as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women by the UN General Assembly. Each year, the day is marked with different themes. This year theme is “UNITE! Invest in Ending Violence against Women and Girls”.

The Punjab Women Development department is all set to launch an awareness drive from November 25 to December 10, to address and prevent gender-based violence through effective initiatives.

The department has also completed preparations for a 16-day global campaign against gender-based violence in Punjab.

Secretary Women Development Sumaira Samad said that November 25 symbolizes unity and determination against gender-based violence. She said the iconic structures like the Pakistan Monument and the Punjab Assembly building will be illuminated in orange lights. The colour orange is symbolic of the campaign against gender-based violence.

Additionally, during the 16-day awareness campaign, materials related to preventing and addressing gender-based violence will be displayed at the Punjab Secretariat. This material will provide essential information about women’s legal rights, available support services, and reporting incidents of gender-based violence, she said.

Samira Samad also mentioned that the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women’s cooperation will facilitate the implementation of the Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022. Furthermore, training for government officials regarding the inclusion of women in key roles, gender-responsive project planning, and budgeting for gender responsiveness will be conducted. An awareness campaign will also be carried out through the transport department.

