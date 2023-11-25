Pak women’s team leaves for New Zealand for T20Is, ODIs series

LAHORE: Nida Dar-led 17 members Pakistan women’s team left for New Zealand to feature in a series of three T20Is and three ODIs.

The three ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. To acclimatise to the conditions, the women’s side will feature in two warm-up matches before the start of the T20I series.

The 50-over match will be played against NZXI at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on November 28, while the T20 match against them will be played at the same venue on November 30.

The three-match T20I series will be played on December 3, 5 and 9 in Dunedin and Queenstown, while the ODI series matches will take place from 12 to 18th December in Queenstown and Christchurch.

Before departing for New Zealand, the Pakistan women’s team under the coaching staff led by Mauhtashim Rashid, featured in a four-day training camp in Karachi, where the players took part in net sessions, match scenarios and also played a one-day practice game.

At the conclusion of the camp, Nida Dar said, “We have some very talented young players in the squad for the series against New Zealand, including the comeback of Fatima Sana and Shawaal Zulfiqar. Umm-e-Hani is also a young bright prospect, we are working and building the right combination and also working on increasing the pool of players.”

She said the players have performed well in the South Africa series at home, and our two players Nashra Sundhu and Sadia Iqbal are among the top 10 in the ICC T20I bowlers’ rankings.

“I have full trust in the capabilities of these players, and I believe they will make a strong comeback in the series against New Zealand. We are striving for squad depth by ensuring a combination of eight to 10 fast bowlers and batters. This will provide us with a strong pool for two quality T20 teams, including U19 and Emerging teams, she said.”

Pakistan squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Player support personnel: Nahida Khan (manager), Mauhtashim Rashid (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffar (bowling coach), Taufeeq Umar (batting coach), Muhammad Asfand Yar (strength and conditioning coach), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager), Rifat Asghar Gill (physiotherapist) and Zubair Ahmed (analyst)

Series schedule:

3rd Dec – 1st T20I, Dunedin (1pm local time)

5th Dec – 2nd T20I, Dunedin (1pm local time)

9th Dec – 3rd T20I, Queenstown (1pm local time)

12th Dec – 1st ODI, Queenstown (11am local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

15th Dec – 2nd ODI, Christchurch (2pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

18th Dec – 3rd ODI, Christchurch (2pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship).

