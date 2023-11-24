BAFL 41.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.44%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.09%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 65.29 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.05%)
FABL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
HBL 98.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
HUBC 118.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.02%)
MLCF 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
OGDC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
PAEL 17.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.84%)
PIOC 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PPL 91.82 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.23%)
PRL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
SNGP 62.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
SSGC 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TELE 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.21%)
TRG 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.45%)
BR100 6,061 Increased By 50.5 (0.84%)
BR30 21,080 Increased By 130.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 59,398 Increased By 498.6 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By 167.9 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm extends losses on weaker Dalian vegetable oils, set for weekly drop

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2023 09:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped for a second session on Friday, heading to a first weekly drop in three weeks, weighed down by weakness in Dalian vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 33 ringgit, or 0.84%, at 3,918 ringgit ($837.54) a metric ton in early trade.

Palm retreats on weaker Dalian vegetable oils

Fundamentals

Indian buyers curtailed purchases of palm oil for December and January shipments due to rising prices and refiners facing negative margins after making heavy imports in the past few months, industry officials said.

Malaysia maintained its December crude palm oil export duty at 8%, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract fell 1.07%, while its palm oil contract plunged 1.53%.

Palm oil prices are affected by soyoil prices as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may fall further to seek support around 3,917 ringit per metric ton, said Reuters technical analysts Wang Tao.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm extends losses on weaker Dalian vegetable oils, set for weekly drop

New high: KSE-100 crosses 59,000 as bulls maintain grip

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

FBR-Nadra body tasked to broaden tax base

Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war

Economic growth has to be backed by structural reforms: Shamshad

Coal power project at Gwadar: Chinese firm shows ‘conditional’ willingness to commence work

Auto sector: Govt mulling revalidating import quotas of new entrants

Bahria Town case: NBP directed to remit remittance amount to SC account

Sri Lanka cuts rates to boost growth, signals pause in further easing

Documented cigarette manufacturers, other sectors: FBR likely to increase prices of tax stamps

Read more stories