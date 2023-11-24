Forex reserves drop by $217m

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $ 217 million to $ 7.180 bilion during the week ended on November 17, 2023 due to debt repayments.

According to data released by the SBP on Thursday, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 12.302 billion during the week ended on 17th November 2023.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5.122 billion on the end of this week.

