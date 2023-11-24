KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 23.186 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,124.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.498 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.576 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.020 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.611 billion), Silver (PKR 743.208 million), Platinum (PKR 522.266 million), DJ (PKR 312.321 million), Japan Equity (PKR 307.639 million), Natural Gas (PKR 303.822 million), SP 500 (PKR 159.198 million), Brent (PKR 85.810 million) and Copper (PKR 45.274 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 16 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 18.087 were traded.

