Field of education ‘Exchange programme gives students opportunities to learn modern trends’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Thursday said that the exchange programme in the field of education gives students opportunities to learn about modern trends in education.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the scholars from University of Bolton, UK, who are visiting Pakistan under Pak UK Education Gateway Mobility Project with the support of Higher Education Commission and British Council.

The delegation of students was led by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shafuta Naz and Project Lead Engineer Dr Aqsa Shabbir. Project co-lead Dr Amina Moazzam, Dr Naveed Iqbal and students from Lahore College for Women University who successfully completed the educational tours of British universities under the project were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the education of female students and empowering them is very important; a consortium has been formed for the education and empowerment of women in universities. He appreciated the efforts of Project Lead Engineer Dr Aqsa Shabbir for the promotion of research activities and student exchange programme with British universities. He also inquired from the British scholars about their experiences in Pakistan.

Later, as Chancellor the Punjab Governor presided over the 14th Convocation of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore. In the convocation, 1,761 graduating students were awarded degrees, out of which 222 Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, 706 BS Hons, 82 Doctor of Pharmacy, 1 Doctor of Nutrition and Dietetics, 59 BBA Honours, 8 MBA Executive, 60 Ph.D and 623 MPhil degrees were awarded to the students, while medals were also given to 63 students who secured positions.

On this occasion, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shireen, Vice Chancellor UVAS Prof Dr Naseem Ahmed, syndicate members, professors of various universities, a large number of representatives, stakeholders, students, professionals from food, meat, and pharmaceutical industries were present.

While addressing the convocation, the Governor asked the students to work hard with full dedication and play their due role in the development of the country. He urged them that the most important thing that would contribute towards their success is their character, adding that they should inculcate high moral values in themselves.

Talking about livestock sector, he said that there is immense potential in this sector in terms of growth in Pakistan. “The department of livestock is playing an important role in food safety,” he added.

He also strongly condemned Israel's aggression in Gaza.

