BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BIPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.93%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.49%)
FCCL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.53%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.38%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.09%)
PAEL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
PIOC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PPL 92.31 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.86%)
PRL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.52%)
SSGC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.27%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 83.21 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 95.2 (1.63%)
BR30 20,925 Increased By 246.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-23

Missing Baloch students: IHC summons PM, defence minister, others on 29th

Terence J Sigamony Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, summoned Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the defence minister, and others to appear in person before it on November 29 in the case of missing Baloch students.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard a case regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances. The court directed them to appear before the court in person if they do not secure the recovery of more than 50 allegedly missing Baloch students. In this matter, Advocate Imaan Mazari had moved the IHC.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani remarked that we are sitting in Islamabad and talking about the rights of Balochistan. The judge said to the additional attorney general that he is giving him seven days to ensure the implementation on the recommendations of the Commission.

Additional Attorney-General for Pakistan Munawar Iqbal Duggal requested the court not to summon the premier and ministers.

During the proceeding, Justice Kayani expressed his displeasure and rejected the report of the committee of ministers established to look into the matter. The committee comprised three ministers and was formed by the federal government. Assistant Attorney General for Pakistan Usman Ghumman submitted the one-page report having six points.

The judge; however, expressed his annoyance at the report and returned it. He later summoned Additional Attorney General Munawar at 11:00 am. He remarked, “This report is a matter of shame for this court.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Islamabad High Court Federal Government Baloch students Mohsin Akhtar Kayani Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

Missing Baloch students: IHC summons PM, defence minister, others on 29th

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

OPEC+ postpones policy meeting to 30th, oil drops

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

Israeli govt, Hamas reach 4-day truce

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Cash credit limit: ECC’s approval sought for Punjab, Sindh

Hydel projects: PM orders payment of arrears to KP

Read more stories