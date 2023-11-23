Missing Baloch students: IHC summons PM, defence minister, others on 29th

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, summoned Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the defence minister, and others to appear in person before it on November 29 in the case of missing Baloch students.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard a case regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances. The court directed them to appear before the court in person if they do not secure the recovery of more than 50 allegedly missing Baloch students. In this matter, Advocate Imaan Mazari had moved the IHC.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani remarked that we are sitting in Islamabad and talking about the rights of Balochistan. The judge said to the additional attorney general that he is giving him seven days to ensure the implementation on the recommendations of the Commission.

Additional Attorney-General for Pakistan Munawar Iqbal Duggal requested the court not to summon the premier and ministers.

During the proceeding, Justice Kayani expressed his displeasure and rejected the report of the committee of ministers established to look into the matter. The committee comprised three ministers and was formed by the federal government. Assistant Attorney General for Pakistan Usman Ghumman submitted the one-page report having six points.

The judge; however, expressed his annoyance at the report and returned it. He later summoned Additional Attorney General Munawar at 11:00 am. He remarked, “This report is a matter of shame for this court.”

