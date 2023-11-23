Markets Print 2023-11-23
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 22, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 58,198.76
High: 58,405.92
Low: 57,418.50
Net Change: 827.17
Volume (000): 256,574
Value (000): 14,940,247
Makt Cap (000) 1,918,826,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,593.49
NET CH (+) 299.12
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,210.21
NET CH (+) 115.47
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,505.94
NET CH (+) 240.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,747.27
NET CH (-) 40.57
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,373.82
NET CH (+) 140.02
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,992.22
NET CH (+) 43.85
------------------------------------
As on: 22-November-2023
====================================
