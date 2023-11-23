KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 22, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 58,198.76 High: 58,405.92 Low: 57,418.50 Net Change: 827.17 Volume (000): 256,574 Value (000): 14,940,247 Makt Cap (000) 1,918,826,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,593.49 NET CH (+) 299.12 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,210.21 NET CH (+) 115.47 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,505.94 NET CH (+) 240.19 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,747.27 NET CH (-) 40.57 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,373.82 NET CH (+) 140.02 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,992.22 NET CH (+) 43.85 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-November-2023 ====================================

