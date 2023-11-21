BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
CS opens e-procurement system

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:02am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday inaugurated e-procurement system which was developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Federal and Provincial Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Boards.

The e-procurement system has been introduced by the Punjab government across all provincial departments to streamline the public procurement process. The ceremony, presided over by the Chief Secretary, was attended by key officials and stakeholders, including SMBR Nabeel Javaid, Additional Chief Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Planning and Development Secretary Mazhar Sial, PPRA Punjab MD Waqar Azim, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, and DG e-Governance Sajid Latif.

While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Secretary highlighted that the e-procurement system was a significant step toward good governance, ensuring transparency, efficiency and time-saving in government procurements. He commended the Punjab IT Board team for the successful launch, expressing hope for the system’s success in achieving its goals.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the new system incorporated modern techniques to make government procurement secure and efficient. He outlined the computerization of various processes, including procurement planning, online advertisement, online bidding, e-submission, e-evaluation, and contract awarding.

