BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
BIPL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.55%)
DGKC 64.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.37%)
FABL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
FCCL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
FFL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.63%)
GGL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.84%)
HBL 96.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
HUBC 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.39%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.26%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.56%)
OGDC 110.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PIOC 106.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.18%)
PPL 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (4.36%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.74%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.97%)
TRG 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,816 Decreased By -9 (-0.15%)
BR30 20,568 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.37%)
KSE100 57,017 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,976 Decreased By -70.9 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar on the back foot as focus turns to Fed easing

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 10:00am

SINGAPORE: The dollar languished near an over two-month low against its major peers on Monday, struggling to make headway on the view that US rates have peaked, with attention now on how soon the Federal Reserve could begin easing monetary conditions.

A key rate decision from China meanwhile took centre stage in Asia, where expectations are for Beijing to leave lending benchmark rates unchanged at a monthly fixing on Monday.

Against the dollar, the euro stood near a more than two-month high hit on Friday and last bought $1.0900, holding steady ahead of flash PMI readings in the euro zone due later this week.

“(The) euro zone PMI surveys will be watched closely for further signs the region is on the cusp of, or already in, recession,” said economists at Wells Fargo in a note.

“In our view, the chances of at least a mild euro zone recession beginning in the latter part of 2023 are now becoming increasingly likely.”

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04% to 103.95, but was struggling to break away from last week’s two-month trough of 103.79.

The index had fallen nearly 2% last week, its sharpest weekly decline since July, after a slew of weaker-than-expected US economic data and in particular, an inflation reading that came in below estimates, have led markets to price out the risk of further rate hikes from the Fed.

Focus now turns to how soon the first rate cuts could come, with futures pricing in a 30% chance that the Fed could begin lowering rates as early as next March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The decline in the greenback brought some reprieve for the Japanese yen, which sat on the stronger side of 150 per dollar and was last at 149.90 per dollar. Sterling slipped 0.06% to $1.24545, but was not far from a two-month high of $1.2506 hit last week.

Yen eyes best week in four months, dollar heads for weekly decline

“Market pricing for FOMC policy is likely to remain pretty steady (this week), so the dollar should have very few catalysts to move it around this week,” said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“If we do see risk appetite improve again, then the dollar can definitely weaken further.”

Ahead of China’s loan prime rate (LPR) decision later in the day, the offshore yuan firmed near a three-month high against the dollar and last stood at 7.2214 per dollar.

The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for the yuan, fell 0.17% to $0.6504, while the New Zealand dollar slipped 0.04% to $0.5990.

“I think the theme of a soft Chinese economic recovery will persist for a while,” said Kong. “Until we get a more meaningful recovery in the Chinese economy, I think that will be a headwind for the (yuan), Aussie and the kiwi in the near term.”

Euro Yuan Australian Dollar New Zealand dollars US dollar Japanese Yen Chinese economic data FOMC policy

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar on the back foot as focus turns to Fed easing

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel

Team from PA, Muslim nations to visit China

Huthis say they seized Israeli vessel, Israel denies

Polls open in knife-edge Argentine election

Bayer ordered to pay $1.56bn in latest US trial loss

Bilawal reiterates support to PIA employees

Read more stories