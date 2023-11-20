BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-20

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

Sohail Sarfraz Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) has observed that non-filing of replies/ comments by ten Judicial Members (BS-21) appointed by Prime Minister on contract basis in Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR), shall strick off their rights to reply before the court.

The IHC has fixed the case for hearing before the Chief Justice-IHC on November 23, 2023.

The IHC has directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to serve notices on 10 judicial members working on contract basis in a constitutional petition, wherein, their appointments have been challenged.

Contract employee cannot claim extension of service deal as a right: LHC

The petition has been filed by an advocate, requesting the IHC to declare the appointment of 10 Judicial Members as illegal and unconstitutional.

When contacted, one of the counsels of the petitioner, Waheed Shahzad Butt Advocate informed that the petition has named as respondents the Prime Minister, Ministry of Law, Federal Public Service Commission, 10 Judicial Members in ATIR, as well as, the Federal Government through Establishment Division. The IHC has issued notice to the respondents after hearing the arguments

Counsel Waheed Butt pleaded that the contractual appointments in BS-21 of judicial officers cannot be made without advertisement and information to the public at large, hence, violative of Article 5, 10A, 18, 25, and preamble of the Constitution of Pakistan and thus, illegal and void ab-initio.

The petitioner has requested the IHC to cancel the June 2 notification because all such appointments had been made in flagrant violations of the rules and regulations applicable in such employments, he accused.

The petitioner alleged that the notification regarding appointment of ten persons to hold the Public office as Judicial Member (BS-21) may be cancelled and declared patently illegal because notification is in direct violation of Article 240 of the Constitution read with law governing Appointment on Contract Basis under Civil Establishment Code (Estacode) and intentional contempt of binding verdicts of Supreme Court in 1998 SCMR 2190 & 2013 SCMR 1140,” the petitioner stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IHC Islamabad High Court Waheed Shahzad Butt ATIR Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue judicial members

Comments

1000 characters

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Napoleon’s hat sells for record sum at French auction

Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel

Team from PA, Muslim nations to visit China

Huthis say they seized Israeli vessel, Israel denies

Polls open in knife-edge Argentine election

Bayer ordered to pay $1.56bn in latest US trial loss

Bilawal reiterates support to PIA employees

Official underscores need for reducing RTA deaths

Read more stories