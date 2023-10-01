BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Contract employee cannot claim extension of service deal as a right: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court dismissing a petition of contract employees of Population Welfare Department held that a contract employee cannot claim extension of the service contract as a right.

The court said it is the prerogative of the concerned authorities to decide the matter of continuing the employee in service or dispensing with the same in accordance with needs of the employer.

Petitioners Mohsin Arif and other contract employees of the Population Welfare Department were working in the project of adolescent reproductive health education cells in family health clinics.

The petitioners claimed that the respondent department wrongly terminated their contract in violation of terms of their employment contracts.

The court held that the order in question seems to be an intimation only conveying that the tenure of the contract of the project employees had expired and was not being extended any further.

The court said conveying to any employee that his tenure of contractual employment has expired, unless the same is factually incorrect, neither is an adverse order nor does it provide any cause of action to the said employee to challenge the same.

The court said in fact, the petitioners are seeking extension of tenure of their contracts by claiming, the same to be premature termination of contracts.

The court said through this order, the respondents neither prematurely terminated the contract of the petitioners nor imposed any stigma on them for not extending their contracts any further. Hence, they were not entitled to one-month notice for termination of contract, the court added.

The court said even otherwise, the petitioners were not governed by any statutory rules of service and at the most principle of master and servant would be applicable to their case, which does not entitle the petitioners to file the constitutional petition.

The court dismissed the petition and observed that the instant petition is not maintainable as no ground to interfere in the impugned order is made out.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Population Welfare department Mohsin Arif contract employee

Comments

1000 characters

Contract employee cannot claim extension of service deal as a right: LHC

Meeting with Dr Shamshad: Banks, DFIs agree to set up private equity, venture funds

Israel, Saudi moving towards ‘framework’ for deal: US

Moscow Format Consultations: Afghan govt asked to eliminate terrorist groups

ECP’s preliminary delimitation: Fafen raises issue with population variation

Income Tax return filing deadline extended to Oct 31

GCC, Pakistan sign FTA

President dismisses FBR’s appeal against expats

Rs63bn more than the target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.041trn

Elections on Oct 21-22: PTBA issues provisional list of candidates

Q1 SRB collection up 44pc to Rs52.12bn YoY

Read more stories