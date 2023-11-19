BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
Ministers from Arab, Muslim countries to visit China in bid to end Gaza war: Saudi minister

  • Tour will be the first step in carrying out decisions reached at a joint Arab and Islamic summit held in Riyadh this month
Reuters Published November 19, 2023 Updated November 19, 2023 10:23am

Ministers from Arab and Islamic countries will visit China on Monday on the first stop of a tour aimed at ending the war in Gaza, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.

The tour will be the first step in carrying out decisions reached at a joint Arab and Islamic summit held in Riyadh this month, Prince Faisal said on the sidelines of a conference in Bahrain in comments posted by his ministry on the social media platform X on Friday.

"The first stop will be in China, then we will move to other capitals to convey a clear message that a ceasefire must be announced immediately, and let in aid," the minister said.

"We have to work on ending this crisis and the war on Gaza as soon as possible."

