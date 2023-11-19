BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-19

Japanese rubber futures snap seven-day rally

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures snapped a seven-session rally on Friday, as crude oil prices slumped and the yen showed signs of recovery.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery was down 5.2 yen, or 1.9%, at 268.7 yen ($1.78) per kg as of 0200 GMT. The benchmark contract posted a weekly gain on 1.5% so far in the week, and is on track to post its second consecutive week of gains.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for January delivery was down 200 yuan, or 1.4%, at 14,285 yuan ($1,971.51) per metric ton.

The Japanese yen was on track for its best week against the dollar in four months on Friday on the prospect of a narrowing US-Japan rate differential, with bets that the Federal Reserve is done raising rates.

The yen last strengthened 0.1% and stood at 150.72 per dollar, remaining on the weaker side of the 150 threshold and not far from Monday’s one-year low of 151.92 per dollar.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.24%. Oil prices were on track for the fourth straight week of decline after slipping about 5% to a four-month low on Thursday on worries over global demand. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. Asian shares took a breather as a batch of softer US economic data took some of the steam out of Wall Street, but also boosted bonds in a big way while slugging oil prices in a boon for the inflation outlook.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for December delivery last traded at 147.7 US cents per kg, down 0.9%.

Yen Shanghai Futures Exchange Japanese Yen Japanese rubber

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures snap seven-day rally

Reform plan: Govt likely to set up ‘Customs Board’

Cipher case: IHC directs special court to conclude trial within 4 weeks

Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Ordinance 2023 promulgated

US envoy meets Nawaz, others ahead of elections

Non-filers likely to face prospect of SIM disablment, gas/power suspension

AML Act: Prior conviction not necessary for predicate offence proceedings

If CJ is on leave: Next senior judge shall mark cases: IHC

Early hearing of suo motu: Slain journalist’s mother files plea in SC

Nomination date for appointment of VP ECO ETDB extended

Recommendation for civil award does not create any right: LHC

Read more stories